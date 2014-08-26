The CW’s “Flash” series is a little more than a month away from its debut episode. Today, the official Flash Twitter, released this poster which shows quite a bit of DC Easter eggs and possibly some foretelling of what’s to come.

S.T.A.R. Labs: S.T.A.R. Labs is responsible for being the cause of a few DC heroes and villains, getting their powers. Including Barry Allen aka The Flash.

Grood Lives: is seen tagged on the sidewalk at the bottom right. This refers to a villain that we would all love to see in the series, Gorilla Grood.

Big Belly Burger: is a popular food franchise in the DC world.

Queen Consolidated Logo: is seen at the top right in green. This is the company owned by Oliver Queen aka Green Arrow.

Kord Industries: Kord is seen on the building in left center. Kord industries belongs to Ted Kord, the second Blue Beetle. Could we be seeing him in the series?

Amertek: (To the top left) Amertek Industries is a military firm which recruited John Henry Irons, to build weapons. John Henry Irons eventually became the superhero known as Steel.

Wayne Industries or Wayne Enterprises?: At the very top, there’s a huge tower glowing. Can’t exactly make out what it is but some are saying that it could be Wayne Industries.

There are a few more Easter eggs that are apparently seen which are kind of hard to read, but some have seen Stagg, which is Simon Stagg’s company. The other one that’s a bit blurry is Palmer Technologies. This could be seen at the left on the second building, if you can make it out.

Are there any Easter eggs that you’ve spotted, that we’ve missed?