With the recent passing of legendary filmmaker and actor Lord Richard Attenborough, the new installment in the “Jurassic Park” series “Jurassic World” will pay an onscreen tribute to the late film legend. Most fans of the dinosaur franchise know Attenborough as “Jurassic Park” creator John Hammond from the first two “Jurassic Park” films.

With the fourth dinosaur film wrapped and ready to hit theaters in 2015, director Colin Trevorrow has given a nod to the late Attenborough by tweeting a picture from the set along with the words, “In Memoriam.” Check it out!

Colin TrevorrowVerified account ‏@colintrevorrow Aug 25

In Memoriam. pic.twitter.com/5jL7Sh9Hpr

The statue would have probably appeared in the film anyway, but now with Attenborough’s death, it will hold more significance. A fitting homage, the statue of Hammond depicts the man standing tall with pride along with his trademark amber-topped cane.

“Jurassic World” is scheduled to be released in 3D on June 12, 2015. The film stars Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Vincent D’Onofrio, Judy Greer, Jake Johnson, Nick Robinson, Irrfan Khan, B.D. Wong, Katie McGrath, Lauren Lapkus, Ty Simpkins, Brian Tee, Andy Buckley, Matthew Cardarople, Brandon Richardson, and Alan D. Purwin. Rick Jaffa and Amanda Silver wrote an early version of the screenplay, while Colin Trevorrow and Derek Connolly wrote the current screenplay based on characters created by Michael Crichton. Michael Giacchino will compose the music. Steven Spielberg, Frank Marshall and Pat Crowley are producing, while Universal executives Peter Cramer and Sara Scott will oversee the project for the studio. Colin Trevorrow directs.

Sources: Colin Trevorrow via Twitter, screenrant

