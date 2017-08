500 SHARES Share Tweet

A couple of months ago, we knew that Lucy Lawless would be joining the cast of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Now we know which role she will play and we also have our first look of her as Agent Isabelle Hartley.

Agent Isabelle Hartley is described by Marvel, as “a seasoned S.H.I.E.L.D. veteran helping to rebuild the organization.”

Lucy Lawless will make her first appearance on the show Tuesday, Sept. 23 at 9pm ET on ABC.

Source: Marvel

