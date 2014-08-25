First off, if you are not familiar with the “Unholy Two,” then let me give you a brief background. About 10 years ago, Rob Zombie made a sequel to the film “House of 1000 Corpses,” this sequel was called “The Devil’s Rejects.” In the film “The Devil’s Rejects,” (I think the spoiler alert doesn’t apply anymore after 10 years so here you go…) the “Unholy Two” were made up of Rondo (Danny Trejo) and Billy Ray Snapper (Former wrestler Diamond Dallas Page). The “Unholy Two” were hired by Sheriff Wydell (William Forsythe) to capture the three remaining Devil’s Rejects members, Baby (Sheri Moon Zombie), Otis (Bill Moseley), and Captain Spaulding (Sid Haig). Last night, at Hollywood Forever cemetery, the cast of “The Devil’s Rejects” reunited for a Q & A and a screening of the film, which was also part of a Johnny Ramone tribute.

During the Q & A, the cast were talking about all of the crazy stories they had from shooting the film. Rob Zombie then brought up a question that he said he is asked quite a bit. He asked the question of “will there ever be an ‘Unholy Two’ movie?” He then said to both Trejo and Page, “well here’s your chance to pitch the film. If it’s good and they [audience] like it, then I’ll think about it. So…go!”

Trejo then replied with “Okay, so there will be a lot of ass kicking…” then Page added, “we ride on two Harleys.” Then Trejo added to that by saying, “and more ass kicking.” Bill Moseley then asked “wait. What about the naked women?” Page & Trejo said “Oh Yeah! Lots of naked women!” Rob Zombie then joked around by flat out saying, “No!”

After going back to the rest of the cast and their stories, Diamond Dallas Page came back to pitching an “Unholy Two” movie. He said to Rob Zombie, “Rob, you are the wizard behind all of this. It’s all up to you if you want to write it.” Both Page and Trejo asked the audience if they would love to see an “Unholy Two” movie. The crowd response was “yes!” Rob Zombie then said to Trejo and Page, “I’ll tell you what, if you can get the money for this film, then I’ll consider writing it.” Page asked if that was a challenge, Rob Zombie replied with “I’ll have to think about it.”

Rob Zombie is currently working on his next film called “31.” It may be some time until Rob Zombie can get around to writing and directing another film. Would you guys like to see an “Unholy Two” film written and directed by Rob Zombie?