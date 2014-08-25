With filming barely underway on Marvel’s “Ant-Man,” a high volume of images from the set are hitting the Internet. The location shooting is taking place in the heart of downtown San Francisco with interiors moving to soundstages at the new Pinewood Atlanta Studios. Almost all of the exterior images depict actor Paul Rudd (Scott Lange a.k.a. Ant-Man) walking around with his backpack. (I wonder if the producers will play “The Lonely Man” theme song from “The Incredible Hulk” television show during these transitions.) Apparently on one of these action-packed sojourns, Rudd walks past a troika of one-sheets advertising Pingo Doce soda. Here is the Hulk Easter egg!

In 2008’s “The Incredible Hulk” actor Edward Norton stars as the ill-fated Dr. Bruce Banner. Hiding out in Brazil, Banner works in a Pingo Doce bottling plant to support himself, while trying to find a cure for his green malady. During one of his shifts, he cuts himself and a drop of his irradiated blood accidentally winds up inside a bottle of the refreshing soda. Shipped to the United States, the contaminated bottle finds its way into the refrigerator of Stan Lee (in his legendary cameo performance.) He takes a sip of the tasty beverage and instantly develops a bad case of “gamma sickness.”

While rumor has circulated that Howard Stark (father of Tony Stark (a.k.a. Iron Man) and founder of Stark Industries,) Peggy Carter (a World War II love interest of Captain America) and a young Alexander Pierce (S.H.I.E.L.D. Agent) may show up in flashbacks, is it possible the producers are using the soda as an opportunity to tie “Ant-Man” into the rest of the Marvel film universe? Perhaps “Ant-Man will appear as part of the “Avengers” in the end credit sequence of their next film or he may be a full-fledged member of the “Avengers” by the time the third super team feature hits theaters.

Here is the storyline for the microscopic super hero action film.

Armed with the astonishing ability to shrink in scale but increase in strength, con-man Scott Lang must embrace his inner-hero and help his mentor, Dr. Hank Pym, protect the secret behind his spectacular Ant-Man suit from a new generation of towering threats. Against seemingly insurmountable obstacles, Pym and Lang must plan and pull off a heist that will save the world.

“Ant-Man” will arrive in theaters on July 17, 2014. The film stars Paul Rudd, Michael Douglas, Evangeline Lilly, Corey Stoll, Judy Greer, Bobby Cannavale, John Slattery, Michael Peña, Wood Harris, T.I., David Dastmalchian, Abby Ryder Fortson and Gregg Turkington. Andrew Barrer, Gabriel Ferrari and Adam McKay wrote the screenplay based on the comic book created by Jack Kirby, Stan Lee and Larry Lieber. Peyton Reed directs.

