Fans attending the midnight show for “Sin City: A Dame to Kill For” were in for a treat. They were able to have a glimpse of the teaser trailer for filmmaker Quentin Tarantino’s “The Hateful Eight.” Now, the video for this has finally leaked online, but be warned it is a bit shaky and the audio does suffer a bit. Check it out!

Tarantino did have his cast perform a live reading of the script earlier this year. The actors included Bruce Dern (The Confederate General Sanford Smithers,) Samuel L. Jackson (The Bounty Hunter,) Kurt Russell (The Hangman,) Amber Tamblyn (The Prisoner,) Walton Goggins (The Sheriff,) Michael Madsen (The Cow Puncher) and Tim Roth (The Little Man,) Zoë Bell (Six-Horse Judy) and James Remar (Jody.) In addition, negotiations are underway with Academy Award winning actress Jennifer Lawrence for an unspecified role.

Here is the storyline for the film.

In post-Civil War Wyoming, bounty hunters try to find shelter during a blizzard but get involved in a plot of betrayal and deception.

“The Hateful Eight” is currently in development and is expected to be released sometime in December of 2015. The film stars Samuel L. Jackson, Kurt Russell, Amber Tamblyn, Zoë Bell, Tim Roth, Walton Goggins, Michael Madsen, James Remar, Bruce Dern, Denis Ménochet, James Parks and Dana Gourrier. The film is written and directed by Quentin Tarantino.

