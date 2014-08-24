This weekend, Anime California opened up its fledgeling doors to a tune of over 3,000 attendees. This new anime convention, held in the Hyatt Garden Grove became a magnet for all things anime; even being active at all hours of the night.

This was Anime California’s first year. If this is any indication on what lies for the future, I think that this convention will be going strong in the years to come. Here’s a camera dump of all the cosplay pics…I even included convention CEO Jeff Suddarth performing the infamous ALS Ice Bucket Challenge!

So without further ado, here’s your con pics!