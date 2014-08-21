On the heels of author J.K. Rowling releasing “The Singing Sorceress” biography on fan website Pottermore, a director is in negotiations with Warner Bros. to helm the Harry Potter spin-off feature “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.” The studio may be putting its faith into a director who knows the Potter Universe quite well… David Yates.

Yates is quite familiar with the wonderful wizarding world of Harry Potter. He directed the last four films in the series which include: “Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix,” “Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince” and “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows (Parts 1 and 2.”)

The story will initially be set in New York about seven decades before the start of the Harry Potter series. The films will follow Newton Artemis Fido Scamander, a magizoologist who studies creatures with magical abilities. The character compiled a reference guide to magical beasts, and the planned three film story arc will follow his adventures after he is commissioned to write the book.

Warner Bros. did well with the Harry Potter films. The eight-movie series grossed more than $7.6 billion worldwide. When it was announced that Warners was partnering with Rowling in September of last year, the studio emphasized that the property would be developed across video game, consumer product and digital initiative businesses.

As for Yates, he gained notoriety by directing the acclaimed British miniseries “State of Play,” which was later turned into an American movie starring Russell Crowe. The director continued to make television movies before making his feature film debut. Rowling developed a strong relationship with Yates. So, no doubt, he is the obvious choice to take the lead for the next series of Potter related movies.

Yates is currently filming “Tarzan” with Alexander Skarsgard and Margot Robbie for Warner Bros.

Source: thehollywoodreporter