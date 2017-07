300 SHARES Share Tweet

Lead designer of “Phantom Menace” and “Attack of the Clones” Doug Chiang, designed the greatest Star Wars home theater ever. Actually, most likely the greatest theater ever! Take a look!

The owners of this stunning theater, commissioned Doug Chiang and fabricator Dillion Works, which started in 2007. Seven years later we are left with these photos of this awesome theater.

How many of you would like this as a home theater? I’m already saving my money!

Sources: Electronic House.com, Slash Gear