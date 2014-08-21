WWE Studios and Lionsgate’s “Leprechaun: Origins” hits select theaters tomorrow (Aug.22). Here’s a brand new clip from the film, which is pretty gruesome.

(Click here to watch)

“Leprechaun: Origins” is out in select theaters tomorrow. On VOD, Pay-Per-View, and Digital HD on Aug. 26 and Blu-ray & DVD Sept. 30. The film is directed by Zach Lipovsky and stars WWE Superstar Dylan “Hornswoggle” Postl, Brendan Fletcher, Teach Grant, Andrew Dunbar, Stephanie Bennett, Melissa Roxburgh.

Here’s the synopsis:

Backpacking through the lush Irish countryside, two unsuspecting young couples discover a town’s chilling secret. Ben (Andrew Dunbar), Sophie (Stephanie Bennett), David (Brendan Fletcher) and Jeni (Melissa Roxburgh) quickly discover the idyllic land is not what it appears to be when the town’s residents offer the hikers an old cabin at the edge of the woods. Soon, the friends will find that one of Ireland’s most famous legends is a terrifying reality.

Don’t forget to check out our Comic-Con interviews with Zach Lipovsky and Dylan “Hornswoggle” Postl.

Source: WWE Studios, Lionsgate