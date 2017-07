400 SHARES Share Tweet

“Lego Batman” has been very popular with not only kids but adults as well. Actually, just about anything Lego related has been very popular with all ages. The Lego Batman, is now going to be a video game trilogy. Check out the new trailer for “Lego Batman 3: Beyond Gotham.”

Are you guys ready to take Batman into space?

“Lego Batman 3: Beyond Gotham,” comes out Nov. 28 for Xbox 360, Xbox One, PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita, PC, Wii U, Nintendo 3DS.

Sources: DC Entertainment