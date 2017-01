Watch this randomly ridiculous teaser for “Madden NFL 15,” where comedian Kevin Hart, challenges actor Dave Franco. How many NFL stars can you spot in the video?

See…I told you it was randomly ridiculous. I haven’t bought a Madden game in the last couple of years because in my opinion, they weren’t the same Madden game that I loved playing, throughout the years. This one doesn’t look too bad so far.

“Madden NFL 15” comes out Aug.26 for PS3, PS4, Xbox 360 and Xbox One.

Source: EA Sports