See Who Gets Involved in Ben Affleck’s ALS Ice Bucket Challenge

The ALS ice bucket challenge goes DC!

We have shown you how Marvel does the ice bucket challenge, now watch Bruce Wayne himself, Ben Affleck, take on the challenge.

If you were wondering who the woman was, it is none other than his wife Jennifer Garner.

Who does it better? Marvel or DC?

Visit Alsa.org for more info on ALS.

