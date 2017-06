350 SHARES Share Tweet

Filming has finally begun for Marvel’s “Ant-Man” with actors Paul Rudd as Scott Lang. Today the studio released an image from the set in San Francisco with the backdrop of Golden Gate Bridge. The film opens in theaters on July 17th 2015.

Check out the first official image below and don’t forget to share with your friends!

Plot:

A scientist enlists a thief to safeguard his size-changing technology, and also to create a superhero who will defend the world.