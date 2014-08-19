300 SHARES Share Tweet

Producers for the Jake Gyllenhaal crime/drama “Nightcrawler” have moved the film’s opening from October 17th to October 31st. It appears the change is due to overcrowding and heavy competition from other high-profile movies.

Production company Open Road Films has wisely moved “Nightcrawler” in order to avoid clashing with Brad Pitt’s “Fury,” Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu’s “Birdman,” Universal’s “Dracula Untold,” Fox’s animated feature “Book of Life,” Relativity’s “The Best of Me,” the Kristen Stewart drama “Camp X-Ray” and the independent comedy “Listen Up Philip.”

The move positions Open Road’s feature as the prominent release on Halloween. It will go up against the Daniel Radcliffe thriller “Horns,” the Nicole Kidman thriller “Before I Go to Sleep and the horror films “ABCs of Death 2” and “Why Don’t You Play in Hell.”

The film will screen at next month’s Toronto International Film Festival.

Here is the synopsis for the movie:

Nightcrawler is a pulse-pounding thriller set in the nocturnal underbelly of contemporary Los Angeles. Jake Gyllenhaal stars as Lou Bloom, a driven young man desperate for work who discovers the high-speed world of L.A. crime journalism. Finding a group of freelance camera crews who film fires, crashes, murder and other mayhem, Lou muscles into the cut-throat, dangerous realm of nightcrawling – where each police siren wail equals a possible windfall and victims are converted into dollars and cents. Aided by Nina (actress Rene Russo,) a veteran of the blood-sport that is local TV news, Lou thrives. In the breakneck, ceaseless search for footage, he becomes the star of his own story. #NightcrawlerMovie

“Nightcrawler” is scheduled to arrive in theaters on October 31st. The film stars Jake Gyllenhaal, Rene Russo, Bill Paxton, Anne McDaniels, Ann Cusack, Kathleen York, Kevin Rahm, Eric Lange, Riz Ahmed, Jamie McShane, Michael Hyatt, Jonny Coyne, Viviana Chavez, Kiff VandenHeuvel, David Dustin Kenyon, Carolyn Gilroy, Emily Dahm, Jason Heymann, Kent Shocknek, Chad Guerrero, Christina de Leon, Tyler Cole, James Huang, Dale Shane, Leah Fredkin, Dig Wayne, Adrian Winther, Kevin Dunigan, Damien Snow, Austin Raishbrook, Bill Seward and Aaron Bledsoe. Jennifer Fox Tony Gilroy, Michel Litvak, David Lancaster and Jake Gyllenhaal are producers, while Gary Michael Walters and Betsy Danbury are executive producers. The film is written and directed by Dan Gilroy.

Source: The Wrap