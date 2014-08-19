The 2009 horror film “Dead Snow,” which was the first Norwegian movie of its genre to be selected to the Sundance Film Festival, is getting a sequel. (Above is the new teaser poster for the film).

“Dead Snow II: Red vs. Dead,” is written and directed by Tommy Wirkola, who also directed the first film as well as “”Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters.” The film stars Vegar Hoel, who is reprising his role as Martin. Martin Starr (“Freaks and Geeks” and “Silicon Valley”) co-stars as Daniel. Also, Orjan Gamst will be coming back for the sequel to play an evil zombie named Herzog.

Here’s the synopsis for “Dead Snow II: Red vs. Dead.”

They’re not just zombies. They’re Nazi zombies.

And there’s a lot of them. On the orders of a rotten Führer, the zombies from Dead Snow return to settle old German scores. In the continuation of the epic splatterfest from 2009, Martin, the sole survivor of the first movie, prove that there’s more badass shit in Northern Norway than even Nazi zombies would be prepared for. The table is set for a massive revenge epic, where blood, guts, brains and throats are not the only things dredged up from the darkness. Old hatred never rots.

“Dead Snow: Red vs Dead,” comes out Oct. 10.