In anticipation for THE INTERVIEW, in theaters December 25th, Dave Skylark (James Franco) sat down with the hottest music acts from the upcoming MTV VMAs : Jason Derulo, Iggy Azalea, and Nicki Minaj!

Catch the “king of the celebrity interview” on Dave Skylark’s Very Special VMA Special below!

Watch: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mj3uHftd5FQ

Visit: http://theinterviewmovie.tumblr.com/

Like: https://www.facebook.com/TheInterview

Follow: https://twitter.com/TheInterview

Hashtag: #TheInterview

The Interview opens December 25. Here’s the official plot description:

Dave Skylark (James Franco) is king of the celebrity interview and host of the hit night time talk show “Skylark Tonight.” The brain behind Dave’s empire is his producer and best friend, Aaron Rapoport (Seth Rogen). Unfulfilled, Aaron yearns to do meaningful work. He scores the chance of a lifetime when he secures an interview for Dave with Kim Jong-Un, the mysterious and ruthless dictator of a nuclear-armed North Korea. As Dave and Aaron prepare to leave for North Korea, they are approached by the CIA and asked to assassinate Kim. They accept the mission, becoming two of the least qualified men ever to assassinate – or interview – the most dangerous man on earth.

En la comedia de acción The Interview, Dave Skylark (James Franco) y su productor Aaron Rapoport (Seth Rogen) son los encargados del popular programa amarillista de TV dedicado a las celebridades “Skylark Tonight”. Cuando descubren que el dictador norcoreano Kim Jong-un es un fan del show, consiguen una entrevista con él en un intento por obtener legitimidad periodística. Mientras Dave y Aaron se preparan para viajar a Pyongyang, sus planes cambian cuando la CIA los recluta, como los dos hombres menos calificados en los que uno podría pensar para asesinar a Kim Jong-un.