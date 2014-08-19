Development Work of Two More Marvel Superheroes ‘Has Been Done’ Says Kevin Feige

Marvel Studios has released the dates and some of the films that will be released within the next few years. Since the release of the of schedule, fans have been speculating on what films will be the “untitled” films on that schedule. Here is the schedule:

2015:

May 1: Avengers: Age of Ultron

July 17: Ant-Man

2016:

May 6: Captain America 3 (not official title)

July 8: Untitled

2017:

May 5: Untitled

July 27: Untitled

Nov. 3: Untitled

2018:

May 4: Untitled

July 6: Untitled

Nov. 2: Untitled

2019:

May 3: Untitled

Now, we know which two Marvel characters are being worked on and they’ve actually been working on these characters for awhile. In an interview with IGN, Marvel president, Kevin Feige, has said that both Captain Marvel and Black Panther are getting worked on.

When asked about these specific films, here’s what he said:

“They’re both characters that we like, that development work has been done, is continuing to be done on.”

Feige also mentioned that he has been asked this specific question, more than being asked about an Iron Man 4 or an Avengers 3 film. Feige says they (Marvel Studios) have to pay attention to that and that “it makes a big difference.”

Here’s the interview via IGN



Sources: IGN, Cinema Blend