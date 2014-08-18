Hey everybody! It’s Chris, bringing you another edition of “The C-Word.” For those of you that haven’t read the previous editions, the “C” stands for COSPLAY! And yes, my name starts with a “C” too, so it works out.

In this edition of “C-Word,” I interview a cosplayer with a pretty big following, Naomi VonKreeps. Chances are, you have heard of her and if you haven’t, well here’s your chance to get to know her. Here’s our interview:

Chris: You have a pretty huge following all over social media. When did that happen and how did it happen? When did it start taking off?

Naomi VonKreeps: Yeah it’s craziness..I have no idea when it happened really..I think it was a slow progression at first..but my follower count definitely sky rocketed probably over the last year on fb, twitter and Instagram. I’m also on tumblr and deviantart but don’t have nearly as many followers as the other 3. I’m guessing it took off because my photos were getting out there more, word of mouth, interviews like this one 😀

Chris: I’m assuming (because of your huge following) that you get noticed whenever you’re out in public, even if it’s just in everyday clothes. How weird is that? Have you gotten used to it yet?

Naomi VonKreeps: It happens occasionally but not too often. I don’t have a really huge fan base in Ottawa, but when it does happen I’m like a deer caught in headlights haha..it is just really weird to me. I’m incredibly shy. Like in my mind I’m just this regular girl, doing Web development for the government and I cosplay as a hobby, so when someone is like “OMG YOU’RE NAOMI VONKREEPS!” I pretty much look around like they are talking to someone else.

Chris: When did you first start cosplaying? What interested you about it?

Naomi VonKreeps: I guess I’ve been doing it 3-4 years now. I think what interested me about it at first was the whole dressing up. I LOVE DRESSING UP, so why only dress up for Halloween, right?. It’s also such a great way to pay homage to characters I really love and admire and the crafting part of cosplay is also a huge part of its appeal.

Chris: Do you make your own costumes? If so, which was the hardest to make?

Naomi Von Kreeps: I do! I’ve had other people make a few props for me and such, but I make most everything else. So far the hardest one I’ve done was my Edward Kenway. I was working with leather and fake leather for the first time and had no idea what I was doing. lol

Chris: Which cosplay has been your favorite so far?

Naomi VonKreeps: Definitely my Edward Kenway. It turned out exactly how I wanted it to.

Chris: What characters do you have in mind to cosplay as next?

Naomi VonKreeps: I’m currently working on a Mage Poison Ivy, totally original design based on an idea in my head. I’m also planning on doing the Crusader from Diablo 3, Rorschach, and Imperial Gunner and maybe a Wampa. After that, I’ll be ending my cosplay career to concentrate on other things. 🙂

Chris: I see that you’re a bit of a Star Wars fan, what other fandoms or hobbies are you into?

Naomi VonKreeps: Oh man..how much time do you have..lol Definitely Star Wars, the original trilogy although I’m looking forward to episode 7! Diablo 2 and 3, Assassin’s Creed (all of them), Path of Exile, Super Mario bros for video games right now..umm ‘ll just randomly name stuff now Star Trek, LOTR, Hello Kitty, Marvel and DC (I’m not going to list all the characters or else I’ll be going on forever), Harry Potter. Reading. I am a MASSIVE BOOKWORM. I will read anything from classic literature to Vampire porn. If it is fiction, I will read it. I’ll stop there or else I will just keep going and going and going like the freaking Energizer bunny.

Chris: If you could have any super power, what would it be?

Naomi VonKreeps: Superhuman Intelligence.

Chris: Will you be making any appearances soon at any conventions? Where can our readers see you next?

Naomi VonKreeps: Next con I’m going to will be PopExpo in Ottawa!

This is where our interview came to a wrap. Naomi VonKreeps is a very nice gal and gave some awesome answers. I can’t wait for the Poison Ivy and the Wampa cosplay. Though she is near the end of her cosplay career, her pictures will be all over social media for quite awhile. I’m glad I got to interview her before she goes on to do some bigger and better things in life. Thank you Naomi VonKreeps.

For more Naomi VonKreeps, follow and visit her at these sites:

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram: @Naomi_vonkreeps

Tumblr

DeviantArt

Naomi VonKreeps also has a place to get prints and such on StoreEnvy, which is currently under maintenance but will re-open in September. I’ll leave you all with these amazing photos of Naomi, which were taken by Rebel Photography.