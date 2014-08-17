With a strong debut, cable network Starz has ordered a second season of the time-travel romance drama “Outlander.” The second season will be based on the second book of Diana Gabaldon’s eight book series entitled, “Dragonfly in Amber.” The second season is scheduled for 13 episodes.

The series premiered on August 9th, garnering multiplatform records, while surpassing five million viewers. Incredibly the show has struck a balance between genders. Also, it has enjoyed the rounds on social media, ranking number one in Nielsen’s Twitter ratings.

Starz CEO Chris Albrecht issued this statement about green lighting the second season.

“The overwhelming support ‘Outlander’ has received from the fans, viewers and critics made the decision for us to go ahead with the second book a very easy one.” He continued. “Diana Gabaldon has given us years of great drama … We look forward to continue this spell-binding journey with Claire, Jamie, Frank, Brianna, Roger and everybody over the centuries.”

Series creator Ronald D. Moore (“Battlestar Galactica”) discussed his passion for the show.

“I’m thrilled at the prospect of doing another season of this show for Starz. This project has been a labor of love from the very beginning and it’s incredibly gratifying to see it succeed with viewers and critics alike.”

Here is a brief synopsis for the program.

“Outlander” tells the story of a combat nurse from 1945 who is transported back in time to 1743 Scotland.

Produced by Sony Pictures Television, “Outlander” currently airs on STARZ every Saturday at 9/8c. The series stars Caitriona Balfe, Sam Heughan, John Heffernan, Nell Hudson, Tobias Menzies, Graham McTavish, Duncan Lacroix, Gary Lewis, Lotte Verbeck, Tracey Wilkinson, Prentis Hancock, Steven Cree and Callum Mitchell. Ronald D. Moore, Ira Steven Behr, Matthew B. Roberts and Diana Gabaldon wrote the episodes. Ronald D. Moore and Jim Kohlberg (“Trumbo”) are executive producers. Brian Kelly, Anna Foerster, Richard Clark and John Dahl directed the first season’s episodes.

