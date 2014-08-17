If you are pretty active on the internet, you most likely have seen at least one video of someone dumping a bucket of ice cold water on their heads. This challenge is for ALS (Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis) which is a disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord which then travels to the muscles throughout the body.

Many celebrities have taken to social media, doing this ice bucket challenge which has already raised $13.3 million in donations.

Now, the ice bucket challenge has hit the Marvel universe. Chief executive officer of Disney, Bob Iger, has called out a couple of heroes from the Marvel universe. Watch Robert Downey Jr. take on the challenge and look who he calls out.

Now here is by far, the funniest ice bucket challenge video from Star-Lord himself, Chris Pratt.



Looks like we will be seeing Avenger, Chris Hemsworth and fellow guardian, Dave Bautista, doing the challenge very soon. Within 24 hours.

For more info on ALS, visit Alsa.org.

