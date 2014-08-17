The legendary MC Darryl McDaniels, (the DMC in Run DMC) is going from the hip-hop game to the comic game. Check out the official press release:

HIP HOP PIONEER DARRYL “DMC” McDANIELS STARTS HIS OWN COMIC PUBLISHING HOUSE

DMC #1 will be available early at New York Comic Con October 2014

“Gorgeous. Frenetic. Forward thinking. Beautifully illustrated. Fresh. Modern and full of edge. They definitely know how to channel a much needed vibe into the medium in a fresh way.” – Phil Jimenez, writer/artist at Marvel, DC (Infinite Crisis, the Invisibles, Wonder Woman, New X-Men)

“Irreverent. Madcap and fun as hell.” – Junot Diaz, Pulitzer Prize winning author of The Brief, Wondrous Life of Oscar Wao

“Wow, amazing! This is a book that has never existed before. Great art, eclectic storytelling… I am in.” Reginald Hudlin, Academy Award nominated filmmaker of Django Unchained

HOLLIS QUEENS, N.Y. – Hip hop pioneer and icon Darryl “DMC” McDaniels announced today that he is bringing his love for comics full circle with the creation of his very own independent publishing house, Darryl Makes Comics. Working alongside his partner and collaborator Edgardo Miranda-Rodriguez, DMC #1, the first full length graphic novel is completed, and is slated for release on October 29th, but visitors to New York Comic Con can get their hands on this highly anticipated comic, weeks early!

“When Run came to me the first time and said ‘Yo, we’re putting you in the group,’ I was a nervous little nerdy kid,” DMC said. “I didn’t want to get up in front of y’all and rhyme but then what gave me confidence, out there on stage was pretending that I was the Hulk on the microphone.”

DMC grew up reading comics and developed a passion for them. In his first graphic novel, it’s 1985 in New York City and graffiti covers subway cars as b-boys break and spin in playgrounds and on street corners. Drugs and crime rule the streets. The city’s brand new guardian angels wear spandex and capes, wielding their gadgets and their superpowers to “clean up” the City for the benefit of a select few. The rest whisper a different name: DMC, who dons his tracksuit and Adidas sneakers to defend the city’s marginalized citizens against super villain and super hero alike.

The story was created by DMC and Damion Scott (Batman, Robin, Solo) with Ronald Wimberly (Vertigo/DC, Something Wicked This Way Comes, Prince of Cats) serving as creative consultant to develop the script. Each chapter is visualized by different teams of artists, including Chase Conley (Black Dynamite), Jeff Stokely (Six-Gun Gorilla, The Reason for Dragons),Felipe Smith(Peepo Choo, Ghost Rider), Mike & Mark Davis the Mad Twiinz(Black Dynamite, The Boondocks), Shawn Crystal (Arkham Manor), and colorist Chris Sotomayor, not to mention cover art from industry legends Sal Buscema and Bob Wick and graffiti pioneer MARE 139 (Style Wars).

The art for #0 variant covers and the #1 cover look pretty amazing. A mix of comic art with graffiti art, works perfectly with what DMC is trying to do. Check out the cover art:

Darryl “DMC” McDaniels was at this year’s comic con, where I got a chance to meet him and take a picture with him. Can’t wait for this comic! It looks like it could be a fun read. It will be released in October.

For ore info, visit Darryl Makes Comics