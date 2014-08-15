500 SHARES Share Tweet

Usagi Yojimbo, a character popularly known for his ties with the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, finally has the spotlight.

Lintika Films has made an awesome short for the character, which helped them convince creator Stan Sakai, to give them movie rights in order to make a feature film. The feature film (in the same stop motion style) is now in development and will be released on DVD.

Enjoy!



The film is 90% complete as of now. They are currently working on the sound mix and refining the film for the DVD release. The DVD will include behind-the-scenes footage, interviews, deleted scenes, and interesting details regarding the making of the featurette.

Source: Youtube, ToysREvil