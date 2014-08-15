A website by the name of Indie Revolver claims that they have “very reliable information,” that these images show what the Imperial forces will be wearing in the highly anticipated Star Wars: Episode VII. Take a look and you be the judge:

The site doesn’t go on to say much about where these pics came from or anything that would have us believe that these are real. The site does point out that they do look similar to the original concept designs for the stormtroopers, made by Ralph McQuarrie for the original trilogy, which I agree with.

If these are the real deal, it will be interesting to see how the Empire somehow survived the Battle of Endor.

Source: Indie Revolver