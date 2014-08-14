Lionsgate/WWE studios’ newest horror film “Leprechaun: Origins” will be released in select theaters on Aug.22 and will be available on VOD, Pay-per-view, Digital HD, Aug. 26 and on Blu-ray and DVD Sept. 30. In honor of it’s theatrical release, we give to you a new clip courtesy of WWE/Lionsgate. Enjoy! (click the link)

Leprechaun: Origins – Exclusive Clip by dreadcentral

WWE’s Dylan “Horsnwoggle” Postl, who stars in the film, promises that this is a “true horror movie” and “nothing like the other” films in the franchise.

Here’s the synopsis:

Backpacking through the lush Irish countryside, two unsuspecting young couples discover a town’s chilling secret. Ben (Andrew Dunbar), Sophie (Stephanie Bennett), David (Brendan Fletcher) and Jeni (Melissa Roxburgh) quickly discover the idyllic land is not what it appears to be when the town’s residents offer the hikers an old cabin at the edge of the woods. Soon, the friends will find that one of Ireland’s most famous legends is a terrifying reality.