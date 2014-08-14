532 SHARES Share Tweet

Mickey Rourke appeared on “The Late Night Show with Seth Meyers,” to talk about his upcoming film “Sin City: A Dame to Kill For.” Though he has appeared in “Iron Man 2,” Rourke expresses his ill feelings towards the Marvel brand in this video below:

Apparently, during pre-production of the film, Rourke asked if he could add more to his character Whiplash and give him more of a character. Marvel gave him the okay to do so but in the end, cut most of the stuff he added to the character, out of the film.

Sources: NBC, youtube