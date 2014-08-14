“The Expendables” franchise is pretty much a franchise that we have all been waiting for and dreaming of. All of the top action stars from the 80’s, 90’s and even the newest action stars, all on one screen. With “Expendables 3” coming out tonight (early showings), which has dozens of actions stars that we all want to see, it has crossed my mind which action stars we need to see in the next “Expendables” film or a future sequel in the franchise.

I put my personal preferences aside and thought of which actors and actresses would be best for the franchise and who I think the fans would love to see. With exception of Jackie Chan, who Sylvester Stallone tried to get into Expendables 3 but couldn’t due to schedule issues but promises to get him in the next one, here is a long list that I put together of all the actors and actresses, that we need to see in the franchise.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson

Dwayne Johnson has been the go to action star, when it comes to trying to save a franchise. Though, this franchise doesn’t need saving, Johnson has boosted franchises such as “The Mummy,” “Fast and Furious ” and “GI Joe.” He’s had starring roles in actions films including, “Faster,” “Walking Tall,” “Pain & Gain” and his most recent film, “Hercules.” Johnson would not be the first WWE wrestler in an Expendables film. The first “Expendables” film starred Stone Cold Steve Austin.

Nicolas Cage

Nicolas Cage has been in some of the biggest action films during the 90’s. Some of the films he starred in are some of the better known action movies of all time. Films like “Con-Air,” Face/Off” and “The Rock.” Nicolas Cage has had some not so great films of the action genre but then again, who hasn’t? Don’t forget, he almost played Superman at one point.

Mark Wahlberg

Mark Wahlberg could add a bit of humor and action to the franchise, so he could serve as a double threat. He has displayed some humor with roles in “The Other Guys,” “Pain & Gain” and “Ted.” Wahlberg has been involved in mostly drama or action movies, in his career. He starred in “Lone Survivor” which got some high praise and was the actor Michael Bay went with when it came to trying to revamp the Transformers franchise. With movies from just about every genre, Wahlberg can pretty much do it all.

Tom Cruise

Tom Cruise would be an obvious choice. Cruise is a man of many action films. The star behind the “Mission: Impossible” franchise and some very popular 80’s films such as “Outsiders,” “Legend” and “Top Gun.” Even in his early 50’s, the actor seems to lean more towards action films including, the “Jack Reacher” franchise and possibly coming back to reprise his role as the unpredictable, Maverick in “Top Gun 2.” He definitely needs a role in the “Expendables” franchise.

Val Kilmer

Val Kilmer has played some memorable characters in his career, Iceman in “Top Gun,” Doc Holliday in “Tombstone” and even played Batman for a film. Kilmer has not been out of the acting scene but has been when it comes to mainstream roles. “Expendables” is a franchise that has brought back actors to the mainstream again such as Dolph Lundgren, Jean-Claude Van Damme and is sure to do the same for Wesley Snipes. This would be a great way to bring Kilmer back to the bright lights of Hollywood.

Danny Trejo

Danny Trejo has pretty much played the same role in just about all of his movies, and that role is of a killing machine. When it comes to kills, Trejo definitely fits into a film like the “Expendables.” Trejo most of the time, plays an assassin of some sort or just a pure badass that you don’t want to mess with. He has finally had leading roles with the “Machete” franchise, so Trejo can add even more kills to the “Expendables.”

Milla Jovovich

Milla Jovovich is the leading actress when it comes to action films. Jovovich has kicked so much butt in her films, that she probably has more kills under her belt than some of the men in “The Expendables.” She’s been the face behind the “Resident Evil” franchise and even displayed her action skills way before the “Resident Evil” movies, when she played the now iconic role of Leeloo in “The Fifth Element.” It was rumored that she would be in a female version of “The Expendables,” but I think she deserves a role in the real thing, wouldn’t you say?

Samuel L. Jackson

Samuel L. Jackson another guy who always seems to get the role of the tough guy you don’t want to mess with. His most recent memorable role is of Nick Fury in the Marvel films but before that, there is a list of films I could name at the top of my head, that Jackson has made memorable just by his presence. “Die Hard: With a Vengeance” as Zues, “Black Snake Moan” as Lazarus, “Unbreakable” as Elijah, “The Long Kiss Goodnight” as Mitch, but none of these come close to his role in “Pulp Fiction” as Jules Winnfield. The only problem Stallone would have, is the job of keeping the F-bomb out of Jackson’s dialogue.

John Travolta

Travolta is another actor that brings a lot to a film because of his wide range of acting. He can do drama, comedy, romance and action of course. Though, let’s leave the romance to a minimum when it comes to Expendables. John Travolta would be good for a even just a cameo because of his work on “Broken Arrow,” ” Face/Off” and “Pulp Fiction.” Who wouldn’t like to see Travolta and Samuel L. Jackson as a duo, one more time on the screen? Another reason why both would be great for the franchise.

Gina Carano

Expendables is not only a franchise for actors but also wrestlers, martial artists, boxers and MMA stars. Gina Carano is a MMA fighter turned action actress, who does a pretty good job acting and looks great on screen. Carano has appeared in “Haywire” and her most known role is from “Fast & Furious 6” as Riley. A fight scene between Carano and MMA star Ronda Rousey would be great.

Kurt Russell

Kurt Russell is a man of many action films and great ones at that. Action films like “Escape From New York,” “Big Trouble in Little China,” “Tombstone,” “Stargate” and “Escape From L.A.” Russell is still making actions films in his 60’s. I’m sure he can still keep up with the best of them.

Keanu Reeves

A lot of people say that Keanu’s acting skills are lacking but let’s face it, he’s had a role in some of the most memorable action films of all time. The man responsible for making NEO from “The Matrix,” a household name, has also be in great films like “Point Break” and “Speed.” Keanu has since continued to dabble in action films with “47 Ronin” and “Man of Tai Chi.” Can I get a “whoa…?”

Zoe Saldana

Zoe Saldana has proved that she’s not just another pretty face. I mean, did you see “Guardians of the Galaxy?” I’m sure you have because if you haven’t, you probably are living in outer space. She has also proved her action skills in “Star Trek” and “Columbiana.” She has become one of Hollywood’s leading ladies not just for her butt-kicking skills, but also her acting skills. I think we would all love to see more of Zoe Saldana.

Michelle Rodriguez

Michelle Rodriguez is known for her roles of being the tough woman that could beat the hell out of you. She has had the tough girl action roles in franchises like “Resident Evil,” “Machete” and “Fast & Furious.” Expendables could always use more women that constantly kick you know what.

Ray Park

Ray Park, martial artist turned actor would be another great addition. Park has had some roles that display his great martial arts skills. He’s appeared as Darth Maul in “Star Wars Episode I: A Phantom Menace,” Toad in “X-Men,” Snake Eyes in the “GI Joe” franchise and as Edgar on the hit series “Heroes.” Wouldn’t you want to see a three way fight between Ray Park, Jet Li and Jackie Chan? Or even Park vs Statham?

Denzel Washington

Another actor with a great acting career. Washington is an award-winning actor that has had quite a bit of action films under his belt as well. Films like “Training Day,” “The Book of Eli,” and most recently, “2 Guns.” Those are just a few of the action films he’s been in. Denzel Washington would bring in a lot of acting talent to the franchise and usually always delivers with his roles.

Robert De Niro

Robert De Niro has been one of the top actors for decades. He’s been a part of some iconic films like “Godfather: Part II,” “Raging Bull,” “The Untouchables,” “Goodfellas,” ” A Bronx Tale,” “Casino” and “Heat.” The list goes on and on. Why not have another great actor who has done so many iconic films, be a part of this awesome franchise?

Al Pacino

All I really need to say is “Al Pacino.” The man, who like De Niro, has made dozens of iconic films. Come on, “Scarface,” “Carlito’s Way” and “The Godfather” franchise, are some films that Pacino has just stolen the spotlight in. This is an actor who if he just had a cameo in an “Expendables” film, would certainly put butts in the seats of the theaters.

Sean Connery

Sean Connery, the 84 year old actor is definitely well known in the action film world. Memorable films like “The Untouchables,” “The Rock,” “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade” and “Highlander,” should make him deserving of a role in the franchise. If those don’t, then how about James Bond? How can an actor who has made one of the most memorable James Bonds, not get a role in this franchise? I could even just see him playing one of the father’s of the current “Expendables.”

Kevin Costner

Kevin Costner is just one of those names that automatically gets people to the theaters. Costner has been involved in many action films such as “The Untouchables,” “Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves,” “Wyatt Earp,” “Waterworld,” and even played the Man of Steel’s father (though, he didn’t have many action parts going on in the film). Kevin Costner has certainly made some roles memorable throughout his career. The actor is still in great shape and can be a great name to add to “The Expendables.”

Clint Eastwood

How can you have a list of action stars and tough guys/women, and not mention the toughest guy in the film industry? Clint Eastwood, mostly known from his many, many Western films has also made the jump from in front of the camera to behind the camera. If we could at least get one good kill from him in one of these films and that’s all, I think a lot of us would certainly be satisfied.

Steven Seagal

Last but not least, Steven Seagal. Seagal has already said that he would not do an “Expendables” film for personal reasons, but let’s make this pitch anyway. One of the top martial artists/action film stars of the 90’s NEEDS to be a part of this franchise. A fight between Seagal and Jet Li would be awesome to see. I can see him playing the main villain in an “Expendables” film.

I’m sure we will get to see some of these actors in future “Expendables” films. It’s just a matter of time, schedules and budget.