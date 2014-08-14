510 SHARES Share Tweet

Warner Bros. and Legendary Pictures have announced the release date for the next Godzilla film. The sequel to the early summer blockbuster hit will arrive in theaters on June 8, 2018.

Gareth Edwards will return to direct after helming one of the “Star Wars” standalone films. The second Godzilla installment will feature the kaiju Mothra, Rodan and Ghidorah. The announcement about the additional monsters was made at this year’s Comic-Con in San Diego. Edwards went one step further by saying:

“First I genuinely need a break from all pressure of doing a major franchise with all fanboy opinions that go with that,” the director joked in a video message. “We’re up here doing a small little sci-fi movie.”

After completing the directing chores on the untitled “Star Wars” spinoff, which will be released in December of 2016, Edwards will jump right into preproduction on the “Godzilla” sequel.

“Godzilla,” which was released on May 16th, has already grossed $508 million worldwide. Legendary financed a majority of the feature’s production cost by anteing up $120 million, while Warner Bros picked up the other $40 million. In addition, the companies agreed to split the costs for marketing.

“Godzilla 2” is scheduled to be released on June 8, 2018. Gareth Edwards directs.

Sources: Variety, The Wrap