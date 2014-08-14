In anticipation of the release of The Expendables 3 we have decided to share a compilation of tough guys in Hollywood. Check out the pictures below then check out The Expendables 3 this weekend.

Chuck Norris (Martial Arts Master) – Missing in Action, The Expendables 2

Bubba Smith (NFL Baltimore Colts) – Police Academy

Lawrence Taylor (NFL NY Giants) – Any Given Sunday, The Waterboy Bob Ueker (MLB Milwaukee Braves, St. Louis Cardinals, Philadelphia Phillies, Atlanta Braves) — Major League

Fred Williamson (NFL Pittsburg Steelers, AFL Oakland raiders, Kansas City Chiefs) — Starsky & Hutch, Inglorious Bastards

Terry Bradshaw (NFL Pittsburgh Steelers) — Failure to Launch, Hooper Lou Ferrigno (Bodybuilding ) — The Incredible Hulk

Esther Williams (Swim) — Jupiter’s Darling

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson (Canadian Football League’s Calagry Stampeders & WWE) — The Mummy Returns, Hercules

Jim Brown (NFL Cleveland Browns) — The Running Man

Carl Weathers (NFL Oakland Raiders & Canadian Football League’s BC Lions) — Rocky, Happy Gilmore Jason Lee (Skateboarder) — My Name is Earl, Chasing Amy

Gina Carano (Muay Thai Fighter) — American Gladiators Ed Marinaro (NFL Minnesota Vikings, NY Jets & Seahawks) — Circus Island

Shaquille O’Neal (NBA LA Lakers & Boston Celtics) — Kazam, Jack & Jill

Michael Jordan (NBA Chicago Bulls & Washington Wizards) — Space Jam Bruce Jenner (U.S. Track and Field) — CHiPs

Arnold Schwarzenegger (Bodybuilding) — Terminator, The Expendables 3

Victor Ortiz (Boxing) — The Expendables 3 Ronda Rousey (UFC/MMA ) — The Expendables 3

#LosIndestructibles

​Visit:

http://theexpendables3film.com/

Watch: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sTte6BQndTQ

Like: facebook.com/TheExpendablesMovie

Follow: https://twitter.com/Expendables3

In THE EXPENDABLES 3, Barney (Stallone), Christmas (Statham) and the rest of the team come face-to-face with Conrad Stonebanks (Gibson), who years ago co-founded The Expendables with Barney. Stonebanks subsequently became a ruthless arms trader and someone who Barney was forced to kill… or so he thought. Stonebanks, who eluded death once before, now is making it his mission to end The Expendables — but Barney has other plans. Barney decides that he has to fight old blood with new blood, and brings in a new era of Expendables team members, recruiting individuals who are younger, faster and more tech-savvy. The latest mission becomes a clash of classic old-school style versus high-tech expertise in the Expendables’ most personal battle yet.