The+Expendables+3+New+Banner

In anticipation of the release of The Expendables 3 we have decided to share a compilation of tough guys in Hollywood.  Check out the pictures below then check out The Expendables 3 this weekend.

Chuck Norris (Martial Arts Master) – Missing in Action, The Expendables 2

1. Chuck NorrisBubba Smith (NFL Baltimore Colts) – Police Academy

 

2. Bubba Smith

Lawrence Taylor (NFL NY Giants) – Any Given Sunday, The Waterboy 3. Lawrence TaylorBob Ueker (MLB Milwaukee Braves, St. Louis Cardinals, Philadelphia Phillies, Atlanta Braves) — Major League

4. Bob UekerFred Williamson (NFL Pittsburg Steelers, AFL Oakland raiders, Kansas City Chiefs) — Starsky & Hutch, Inglorious Bastards

5. Fred WilliamsonTerry Bradshaw (NFL Pittsburgh Steelers) — Failure to Launch, Hooper 6. Terry BradshawLou Ferrigno (Bodybuilding ) — The Incredible Hulk

7. Lou FerrignoEsther Williams (Swim) — Jupiter’s Darling

8. Esther WilliamsDwayne “The Rock” Johnson  (Canadian Football League’s Calagry Stampeders & WWE) — The Mummy Returns, Hercules

HERCULESJim Brown (NFL Cleveland Browns) — The Running Man

10. Jim Brown

Carl Weathers (NFL Oakland Raiders & Canadian Football League’s BC Lions) — Rocky, Happy Gilmore 11. Carl WeathersJason Lee (Skateboarder) — My Name is Earl, Chasing Amy

12. Jason LeeGina Carano (Muay Thai Fighter) — American Gladiators 13. Gina CaranoEd Marinaro (NFL Minnesota Vikings, NY Jets & Seahawks) — Circus Island

14. Ed Mariano

Shaquille O’Neal (NBA LA Lakers & Boston Celtics) — Kazam, Jack & Jill

15. Shaquille O'Neal

Michael Jordan (NBA Chicago Bulls & Washington Wizards) — Space Jam 16. Michael JordanBruce Jenner (U.S. Track and Field) — CHiPs

TBDCHIP EC014Arnold Schwarzenegger (Bodybuilding) — TerminatorThe Expendables 3

BRAY_20130830_EXP3_6082.dngVictor Ortiz (Boxing) — The Expendables 3 BRAY_20130927_EXP3_17163.dngRonda Rousey (UFC/MMA ) — The Expendables 3

DSC_9578.jpg

In THE EXPENDABLES 3, Barney (Stallone), Christmas (Statham) and the rest of the team come face-to-face with Conrad Stonebanks (Gibson), who years ago co-founded The Expendables with Barney. Stonebanks subsequently became a ruthless arms trader and someone who Barney was forced to kill… or so he thought. Stonebanks, who eluded death once before, now is making it his mission to end The Expendables — but Barney has other plans. Barney decides that he has to fight old blood with new blood, and brings in a new era of Expendables team members, recruiting individuals who are younger, faster and more tech-savvy. The latest mission becomes a clash of classic old-school style versus high-tech expertise in the Expendables’ most personal battle yet.

