After it was announced that actor Harrison Ford ( Han Solo ) was injured on the set of J.J. Abrams’ Star Wars: Episode VII the production for the film was stopped. Reports claimed that the actor broke his left leg and later went into surgery. The good news is that Ford was spotted in great health and walking perfectly at The Expendables 3 premiere. Now the The Hollywood Reporter is claiming that production for Star Wars: Episode VII will start again by the end of this month. So don’t worry fans the movie is still on target for it’s Dec. 18, 2015 release.

Star Wars: Episode VII is filming at the U.K’s Pinewood Studios and also stars familiar faces Carrie Fisher, Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, Peter Mayhew and Kenny Baker, as well as series newcomers John Boyega, Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, Oscar Isaac, Andy Serkis, Domhnall Gleeson, and Max von Sydow.