The world is still in shock about the death of the great Robin Williams. A man that touched so many lives in many ways, will be given a tribute in what was one of his favorite games, “World of Warcraft,” thanks to a petition that has had more than 10,000 signatures.

The petition was made on Change.org, which read:

“Robin Williams was not only an excellent comedian but also a game enthusiast, he said that he enjoys Warcraft III very much in an interview a few years ago, and was even apart of the mmorpg World of Warcraft. It was reported that Robin used to play on the Mannoroth server, and was something of a troll in trade on good days or when anonymity allowed. Mr.. Williams said in interviews that he took his World of Warcraft characters very serious – in fact he was well known for being an extreme PC builder who prefered to build his own overclocked and super-cooled systems. He often joked about his WoW addiction but also about the reactions he’d get from other gamers when he admits he plays the game. Because of his presence within our community, we the players of World of Warcraft are asking Blizzard to kindly create an NPC within the game that memorializes the actor/comedian. Many have expressed a wish to this character perform some of Williams best jokes within the Worlds End Tavern, so that he may continue making us smile long after his passing.”

Create an NPC within World of Warcraft to memorialize the late Robin Williams, an avid World of Warcraft player, and one of the funniest men alive.

Blizzard, the creator of World of Warcraft, has responded on Twitter saying “We’re taking care of it.”

Also, the “World of Warcraft” twitter page sent out a tweet yesterday, saying this:

“.@robinwilliams Thank you. You gave us so much joy in our lives, and we hope you enjoyed your time in our world. We’ll see you in-game.”

It’s not said exactly how he will be a part of the game, but what an awesome tribute to a genius actor and comedian.