The Power Ranger reboot movie that we all keep hearing about, now has a release date!

Lionsgate plans to release the film July 22, 2016.

Writing the script are “X-Men: First Class” writers, Ashley Miller and Zack Stentz. Producing the film will be Haim Saban, Brian Casentini, Robert Orci and Allison Shearmur.

Synopsis: From a story by Executive Producer Roberto Orci (TRANSFORMERS, STAR TREK, AMAZING SPIDER-MAN 2) and screenwriters Zack Stentz and Ashley Miller (X-MEN: FIRST CLASS, THOR) comes a modern reinvention of the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, a group of ordinary high school kids who find themselves infused with extraterrestrial powers and must harness those powers as a team to save the world.



Check out my interview below with Jason David Frank as he talks about the Power Rangers film!