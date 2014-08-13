200 SHARES Share Tweet

After winning over audiences with “Guardians of the Galaxy,” Marvel Studios next blockbuster franchise could in fact be an adaptation of “The Inhumans.” According to sources at Collider, Marvel is fast tracking The Inhumans with a rumored existing screenplay by writer Joe Robert Cole, and are now searching for a director to helm the project. The Inhumans were a group of outcasts who had gone through superhuman transformations due to experiments by the Kree Empire. Forced into exile, the Inhumans formed their own society led by their king Black Bolt. Other members consisted of Medusa, Karnak, Gorgon, Triton, Crystal, Maximus the Mad, and their canine companion Lockjaw. Sources say the Inhumans film will be apart of Marvel’s expanding cosmic universe (ala Guardians of the Galaxy). Details on the script are being kept under wraps and no directors list have been revealed so expect Marvel to announce further details.