Billboard has reported that the soundtrack to Marvel and Disney’s “Guardians of the Galaxy” has reached the number one spot on the 200 chart. This marks the first time a soundtrack has topped the charts consisting entirely of previously released songs.

In the film, the character Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) risks his life to retrieve an old cassette player and tape in order to preserve his last connection to Earth. The tape with the title “Awesome Mix Vol. 1” consists of 12 songs from the ’60’s and ’70s.

In its first week of release, sales were reported to be at around 60,000 units. Billboard reports the album sold 109,000 units last week, according to Nielsen SoundScan, which means sales are up by 83 percent. When you see the list of songs and artists, fans will understand the reason behind the soundtrack craze. Check it out!

All songs—with the exception of “Spirit in the Sky”, which is played in the trailer—are featured in the film.

Upon hearing the news about the success of the soundtrack, director James Gunn made his thoughts known on Facebook.

“All those days as a child I spent locked in a room listening to AM radio were not wasted!” He continued. “Somewhere in a boardroom right now a movie executive is trying to give a film that’s not testing well the ‘Guardians soundtrack treatment but with a new twist’ – say, nineties grunge hits over a buddy action comedy. This is something you will not thank me for.”

“Guardians of the Galaxy” has achieved blockbuster status by making over $319.1 million worldwide since it debuted on August 1st. The film stars Chris Pratt, Zoë Saldaña, Karen Gillan, Benicio Del Toro, Michael Rooker, Bradley Cooper, John C. Reilly, Lee Pace, Glenn Close, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, Ophelia Lovibond, Laura Haddock, Djimon Hounsou, Peter Serafinowicz, Gregg Henry, Melia Kreiling, Emmett Scanlan, Tomas Arana, Ralph Ineson, Lloyd Kaufman, Sean Gunn, Spencer Wilding, John Brotherton, Tom Proctor, Deborah Rosan, Enzo Cilenti, Joelle Koissi, Leila Wong, Ronan Summers, Serhat Metin, Alexis Rodney, Stephen Blackehart, Robert Firth, Stephen McDade, Joanna Chamberlain, Janis Ahern, Matthew David McCarthy, Rafael Pereira-Edwards, Josie Keck, Habib Anibaba and Nathan Fillion (cameo.) Chris McCoy, Nicole Perlman and James Gunn wrote the screenplay based on the Marvel comic book by the same name created by Gene Colan, Arnold Drake, Dan Abnett and Andy Lanning. James Gunn directs.

