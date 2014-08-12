404 SHARES Share Tweet

DC Entertainment and Warner Bros. is aggressively seeking to add several comic book based movies to the big screen. Just last week they announced that nine films based on DC characters are in development or scheduled to start production sooner then later. The films are set to start hitting the movie theaters from 2016 and 2020. On the WB priority list outside of Justice League is Aquaman who will be played by “The Game of Thrones” actor Jason Momoa.

Today news comes from The Hollywood Reporter that both Will Beall ( Gangster Squad ) and Kurt Johnstad ( 300: Rise of an Empire) are writing two completely separate scripts for an Aquaman film. Speculation is that the studio will choose the one that best fits the DC cinematic universe they are creating. Only time will tell.

As for the people who think that Aquaman is weak superhero. Here’s how director Zack Snyder described him when he called the Stoney and Bill radio show in Detroit.

“You guys were disparaging, a little bit, Aquaman…I don’t want to give anything away about the movie or anything like that but Aquaman has some cool abilities. People are like, “Oh what? Does he talk to animals? Cause that seems like what he does. Or fish?” The cool thing with Aquaman is his trident, so you have to realize that it could cut the flesh of Superman if they came in contact. That’s a thing that’s in the canon. He’s super strong cause of course he can exist at these super deep depths so when he comes up here he’s crazy strong. Anyway, not to say he’s in my movie or anything like that but he has the potential to be bad ass, that’s all I’m saying.”

There you have it, Aquaman is coming to a theater near you… soon.