Yes, all of those names in one title!

So Hideo Kojima (creator of Metal Gear Solid) is teaming up with iconic director Guillermo Del Toro, to bring you the next Silent Hill video game which is called “Silent Hills,” and will star Norman Reedus aka Daryl Dixon from “The Walking Dead.”

The teaser for the game came out on the Playstation Store, in the form of a playable teaser. It was described as a “huge puzzle” which just a few people have solved. Here’s what was said about the end of teaser via IGN:

At the end of the teaser, we see a man walking down a gloomy street. del Toro and Kojima’s names pop up before he turns to towards the camera, revealing Reedus’ face.

I have seen the teaser and it is insanely creepy and disturbing. The teaser takes you through an ever looping hallway in a house, which gets more and more filthy as you keep entering. At one point, there is even this crying fetus which just looks horribly disturbing.

The awesome part is…Norman Reedus is starring in the video game!

Source: IGN