A person that worked as an extra for ten days on the set of “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” shared with the website GeekTyrant a few plot details that they claim to have witnessed during filming.

The following may contain some spoilers so consider yourself warned.

“According to the extra, the ending of the film has already been filmed. One of the scenes shot featured Batman breaking into Lexcorp to steal kryptonite, and apparently Lexcorp had somehow gotten ahold of General Zod’s body. He went on to talk about the timeframe of the movie and where it picks up, saying that it starts “as the battle between Superman and General Zod ends or is ending (which would explain all the damaged buildings and vehicles we’ve been seeing in photos) and Batman/Bruce Wayne is attempting to make his way to the Wayne tower in Metropolis.”

None of this can be proven to be false or true so stay tuned for confirmation.