YOUNG JUSTICE: SEASON ONE Available on Blu-ray Tomorrow!

YOUNG JUSTICE: SEASON ONE Available on Blu-ray Tomorrow!

The hit DC animated series which was cancelled way too soon, will be available on Blu-ray tomorrow! (Aug.12)

“Young Justice: Season One,” will give us all hours of the animated show that we all loved, featuring some of your favorite heroes such as Superboy, Robin, Kid Flash, Artemis, Miss Martian, and Aqualad.

Let’s all get this show back on the air!