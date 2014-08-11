There’s something truly wonderful about this book. There’s much beauty around the idea of showcasing girl geeks in all their glory: to go beyond the photos and find out that each piece of the picture means something. To find out how many hours put into designing their cosplay and how attentive they are to the homages created. These girls are not just playing dress up in a world they know nothing about. They’re right there with it, helping to build popularity from the ground up: first in line, issue number one. Once a subculture of a subculture, women are now a full force in the geek community.

I purchased this book at Comic-con and it was one of my favorite buys at the con. The book blended beautiful photography and beautiful women very well. To top it off, all of the “geek” facts that is shared throughout the book from each of the girls that make an appearance in the book, give you an insight to these gorgeous women’s fandoms and a lot of those fandoms are something we can all relate to. If you’re a Suicide Girls fan, it’s definitely a book you need to add to your collection. Pick it up for just $39.95.

Also, if you haven’t had the chance to check out the SuicideGirls Blackheart Burlesque, you’ll get the chance this coming fall when they come to a city near you! Trust me, it’s something you won’t want to miss. We got to experience the Comic-Con special performance and it was just like the “Geekology” book, but right in front of you. Blends beautiful women, amazing dance routines with all of our favorite fandoms including: Zelda, Planet of the Apes, superheroes, and my favorite, Star Wars! Visit SuicideGirls Blackheart Burlesque for more.

Here are photos from the show taken by our photographer Carlos Duncan: