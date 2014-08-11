Your favorite alternative models have come out with an all new book titled “Suicidegirls: Geekology,” which debuted at this year’s Comic-con and is now available to all of you who didn’t get to go to Comic-con. Here’s the official press release:
SuicideGirls, the Internet’s top site celebrating alternative beauty and indie culture, has released a new book spotlighting the self-proclaimed geeks of their community. Within its pages, Geekology features stunning photos of the video gameplayers, the comic book readers, the Trekkies and many other shining examples of the culture they’re representing. The book is available now for purchase at https://suicidegirls.com/shop/suicidegirls-geekology/, Amazon.com and other national retailers.
The SuicideGirls are a collection of more than 2,500 pin-up girls devoted to changing stereotypical ideas about what makes a woman beautiful… and they’re naked. Started in Portland, Oregon, by Missy Suicide in 2001, the SuicideGirls broke conventional notions of beauty and the pin-up girl idea as defined by men’s and women’s magazines and the culture at large. This time around SuicideGirls isn’t redefining what it means to be beautiful or what it means to be a geek. They’re celebrating the fact they’ve always been here, they’ve always been geeks, and they’ve always been beautiful.
There’s something truly wonderful about this book. There’s much beauty around the idea of showcasing girl geeks in all their glory: to go beyond the photos and find out that each piece of the picture means something. To find out how many hours put into designing their cosplay and how attentive they are to the homages created. These girls are not just playing dress up in a world they know nothing about. They’re right there with it, helping to build popularity from the ground up: first in line, issue number one. Once a subculture of a subculture, women are now a full force in the geek community.
I purchased this book at Comic-con and it was one of my favorite buys at the con. The book blended beautiful photography and beautiful women very well. To top it off, all of the “geek” facts that is shared throughout the book from each of the girls that make an appearance in the book, give you an insight to these gorgeous women’s fandoms and a lot of those fandoms are something we can all relate to. If you’re a Suicide Girls fan, it’s definitely a book you need to add to your collection. Pick it up for just $39.95.
Also, if you haven’t had the chance to check out the SuicideGirls Blackheart Burlesque, you’ll get the chance this coming fall when they come to a city near you! Trust me, it’s something you won’t want to miss. We got to experience the Comic-Con special performance and it was just like the “Geekology” book, but right in front of you. Blends beautiful women, amazing dance routines with all of our favorite fandoms including: Zelda, Planet of the Apes, superheroes, and my favorite, Star Wars! Visit SuicideGirls Blackheart Burlesque for more.
Here are photos from the show taken by our photographer Carlos Duncan: