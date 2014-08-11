The Expendables 3 is set to open in theaters on August 13th. Just like the last two action epics the film hosts some of the biggest action stars in history. Sylvester Stallone, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Wesley Snipes, Dolph Lundgren, Jason Statham, Harrison Ford and Jet Li to name just a few. Rumors were even circulating that legendary martial artist and actor Jackie Chan had a part in the movie but was unable to participate.

Last Saturday, Lionsgate hosted a press conference for the movie and a reporter asked Stallone if he planned on continuing to add Asian actors to the cast in future Expendables sequels. Stallone replied by saying “YES!” and that he really wanted Jackie Chan to be a part of the third film’s cast, but unfortunately, Chan’s schedule was so booked that he did not have as few as three days open in his schedule to do any filming. Stallone added that he will try his best to have him on board for the next film.

UPDATE: Watch the video of Sly Stallone talking about Jackie Chan below!

About the movie:

Barney augments his team with new blood for a personal battle: to take down Conrad Stonebanks, the Expendables co-founder and notorious arms trader who is hell bent on wiping out Barney and every single one of his associates.

“The Expendables 3” opens nationwide on August 13th. The film stars Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham, Harrison Ford, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Mel Gibson, Wesley Snipes, Dolph Lundgren, Randy Couture, Terry Crews, Kelsey Grammer, Glen Powell, Antonio Banderas, Victor Ortiz, Ronda Rousey, Kellan Lutz, Jet Li, Ivan Kostadinov, Robert Davi, Nikolav Stoyanov Ilchey, Daniel Angelov, Slavi Slavov, Dimiter Doichinov, Nikolay Stanoev, Harry Anichkin, Boswell Maloka, Natalie Burn, Velizar Binev, Sarai Givaty, Liubomir Simeonov, Frank Pesce and Thomas Canestraro. Sylvester Stallone, Creighton Rothenberger and Katrin Benedikt wrote the screenplay from a story by Sylvester Stallone, which is based on characters created by David Callaham. Patrick Hughes directs.