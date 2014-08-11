400 SHARES Share Tweet

Check out the newly released video clip featuring Ivonne Coll as “Alba” for the highly anticipated drama-comedy, JANE THE VIRGIN that will premiers on Monday, October 13 on The CW Networks!

JANE THE VIRGIN Synopsis:

Based on the telenovela Juana La Virgen, “Jane the Virgin” follows 23-year-old Jane Villanueva (played by Gina Rodriguez). When Jane Villanueva was a young girl, her grandmother, Alba, convinced her of two things: telenovelas are the highest form of entertainment, and women must protect their virginity at all costs. Jane is a driven young woman studying to become a teacher, nursing a dream to be a writer, and supporting herself with a job at a hot new Miami hotel. She has a wonderful fiancé — a handsome, hard-working detective named Michael — who loves her enough to accept her detailed timeline for their future together and even her insistence on “saving herself” until they’re married. But Jane’s world is suddenly turned upside down when she goes to see her doctor for a routine check-up and is accidentally artificially inseminated with a specimen meant for the patient in the next room.

The cast includes Gina Rodriguez, Jaime Camil, Dina Guerrero, Yara Martinez, Priscilla Barns and Andrea Navedo