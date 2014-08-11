586 SHARES Share Tweet

Earlier, I had reported with a heavy heart, the sad news of the untimely death of actor and comedian, Robin Williams. The shocking news has been getting all sorts of reactions and condolences over social media. Here are some of the reactions from some celebrities and friends of Robin Williams.

“I am completely and totally devastated. What more can be said?!”- “Mork and Mindy” co-star Pam Dawber.

“I could not be more stunned by the loss of Robin Williams, mensch, great talent, acting partner, genuine soul”- Steve Martin

“I can’t believe the news about Robin Williams. He gave so much to so many people. I’m heartbroken.”- Ellen Degeneres

“The world has lost a legend of an actor and an extraordinary man today, Rest In Peace Robin Williams.”- Johnny Depp

“WTF universe stop taking the good ones away from us.”- Jonathan Davis (lead singer of Korn)

“Robin was a sweet man as he was funny. If you’re sad, please tell someone.”- Jimmy Kimmel

These were just a few from Hollywood. Jimmy Kimmel is right. Depression is an illness that some have trouble getting over or asking for help. If you have ever went through depression, you know how hard it can be. It’s a very serious thing and should never be taken lightly. There is always someone out there willing to help. Just ask. Don’t be afraid. Depression is sadly a very common thing, but there is help out there.

Robin Williams has recently completed four movies that are soon to come out, including “Night at the Museum 3.”

“Carpe. Hear it? (whispering) Carpe. Carpe diem. Seize the day boys. Make your lives extraordinary.”-Dead Poets Society

Sources: Twitter, Instagram, ABC News