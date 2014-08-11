450 SHARES Share Tweet

[All images property of AMC.]

Greetings and salutation s fellow Fridge Nukers! Bradfield here, with breaking news about ‘Breaking Bad’… Sort of.

Saul Goodman Begins

Confirmed and announced in Spring of 2013 by creator, Vince Gilligan, Better Call Saul is a Breaking Bad prequel, set before the fateful day when Walter White walked into the law offices of Saul Goodman, Attorney at Law – starring, of course, Bob Odenkirk as the ethically dubious esquire. The problem is that what little news there was about BCS was overshadowed by the final season of the original show. However, the spin-off not only began filming in June 2nd of this year, but a mere seventeen days after beginning production, was renewed for a second season. Today, AMC released the first trailer for the upcoming series.

While the teaser is 100% pure unfiltered Saul, it is only nine seconds long. However, if you’re still jonesing for a little “Blue Sky,” and binge watching Breaking Bad just isn’t satisfying your sweet tooth, you only have about six months to wait until Saul Goodman opens up shop. Also, there is an official Better Call Saul page through the AMC site.

The Rundown: What We Know So Far About Better Call Saul

It takes place about six years before the events in Breaking Bad

Vince Gilligan will not be the showrunner. Rather, Breaking Bad writer/director/co-executive producer, and BCS co-creator, Peter Gould will be guiding the ship

will be guiding the ship Gilligan will direct the pilot

At present, the only BB regular returning to BCS is Mike, played by Johnathan Banks

That means Bill Burr and Lavelle Crawford are not reprising their roles as Kuby and Huell – so far

Veteran funnyman/character actor, Michael McKean (Spinal Tap) will play a recurring role

(Spinal Tap) will play a recurring role While they won’t be series regulars, things look good for BB stars Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul to at least make guest appearances

and to at least make guest appearances According to the BCS Wiki page, Cranston is even slated to direct an episode (maybe more)

In the meantime, caught dealing drugs? Confess to a double homicide? Better Call Saul! We here at Nuke the Fridge can’t do much to help you there. However, we will be checking in with BCS news as it comes down the pipe.