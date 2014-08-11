Academy-award nominee Ed Harris will join the cast of Warner Bros. Television/HBO production of “Westworld.” He will portray the ultimate bad guy, The Man in Black, made famous in the original 1973 film by legendary star Yul Brynner.

Producers have described Harris’ character as “the distillation of pure villainy into one man.” Harris returns to HBO after a successful run on “Game Change” in which he won a Golden Globe award and was nominated for an Emmy.

The project is inspired by the Michael Crichton film of the same name. It is described as “a dark odyssey about the dawn of artificial consciousness and the future of sin.”

Here is the storyline.

Two guests at a high-tech amusement park go on a wild west adventure. The park is peopled by robots and is designed to provide a 100% life like experience simulating Roman times, the old west, and medieval times. When the park’s central computer breaks down, the robots start to run amok and the two guests find themselves stalked by a robot gunslinger (Ed Harris.)

The one hour sci-fi/drama is being produced by J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot Productions, Jerry Weintraub Productions and Kilter Films in association with Warner Bros. Television. It stars Ingrid Bolsø Berdal, Evan Rachel Wood, James Marsden, Anthony Hopkins, Ed Harris, Rodrigo Santoro, Angela Sarafyan, Jeffrey Wright, Currie Graham, Simon Quarterman and Eddie Rouse. Jonathan Nolan (“Interstellar”) and Lisa Joy (“Burn Notice”) are writing the script as well as executive producing. Kathy Lingg (“Person of Interest”) is co-executive producing, while Jonathan Nolan directs.

Sources: The Wrap, IMDb