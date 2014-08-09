Playful and friendly are not typical words used to describe Hollywood. However, it seems filmmakers Zack Snyder and J.J. Abrams are having fun lobbing mash-up photos of their respective films “Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice” and “Star Wars: Episode VII” at each other with fans on the sidelines enjoying the pictures.

A couple of weeks ago Snyder tweeted out an image showing actor Henry Cavill (Superman) dressed as a Jedi wielding a lightsaber sporting the hashtag “SuperJedi.” This was followed up with a second image featuring Batman hanging out with R2-D2 in the desert. The photo was directed at Bad Robot, J.J. Abrams’ production company, with the label BATMAN & R2BIN. Now, Bad Robot has fired back with their image of a caped C-3P0 perched on a ledge with a rebel emblem shining up into the night sky a la Batman. Check out these fun images!

ZackSnyderVerified account ‏ @ ZackSnyder

# SuperJedi pic.twitter.com/PyNbELK8UZ

ZackSnyder @ZackSnyder ·

So, here’s the response from Bad Robot.

Bad RobotVerified account ‏ @ bad_robot