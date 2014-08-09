web analytics
Search
Home
Share

Playful and friendly are not typical words used to describe Hollywood. However, it seems filmmakers Zack Snyder and J.J. Abrams are having fun lobbing mash-up photos of their respective films “Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice” and “Star Wars: Episode VII” at each other with fans on the sidelines enjoying the pictures.

A couple of weeks ago Snyder tweeted out an image showing actor Henry Cavill (Superman) dressed as a Jedi wielding a lightsaber sporting the hashtag “SuperJedi.” This was followed up with a second image featuring Batman hanging out with R2-D2 in the desert. The photo was directed at Bad Robot, J.J. Abrams’ production company, with the label BATMAN & R2BIN. Now, Bad Robot has fired back with their image of a caped C-3P0 perched on a ledge with a rebel emblem shining up into the night sky a la Batman. Check out these fun images!

Zack Snyder

ZackSnyderVerified account @ZackSnyder Jul 23

SuperJedi

Zack Snyder

ZackSnyder @ZackSnyder  ·  Aug 2

BATMAN & R2BIN

Batman & R2BIN

So, here’s the response from Bad Robot.

Bad Robot

Bad RobotVerified account @bad_robot 16h

THE C3PED CRUSADER

Batman C-3P0
Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” will arrive in theaters on March 25, 2016. The film stars Henry Cavill, Ben Affleck, Gal Gadot, Jason Momoa, Amy Adams, Jesse Eisenberg, Diane Lane, Jeremy Irons, Laurence Fishburne, Holly Hunter, Scoot McNairy, Callan Mulvey, Tao Okamoto, Ray Fisher and Dan Amboyer. David S. Goyer wrote the screenplay from a story by Zack Snyder and David S. Goyer based on characters created by Jerry Siegel, Joe Shuster, Bill Finger and Bob Kane. Zack Snyder directs.

 

Star Wars: Episode VII” will open in theaters on December 18, 2015. The film stars Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, Harrison Ford, Andy Serkis, Gwendoline Christie, Domhnall Gleeson, Lupita Nyong’o, Oscar Isaac, Adam Driver, Peter Mayhew, Max von Sydow, Anthony Daniels, Kenny Baker, John Boyega and Daisy Ridley. J.J. Abrams and Lawrence Kasdan wrote the screenplay based on characters created by George Lucas. J.J. Abrams directs.

Sources: collider, twitter, IMDb

 

 

Share