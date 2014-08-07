589 SHARES Share Tweet

Warner Bros. Studios held their highly anticipated press conferences at San Diego’s Comic-Con. One of the conferences featured filmmaker George Miller (“Mad Max,” “The Road Warrior”) and producer Doug Mitchell (“Babe,” “Happy Feet”) both of whom entertained questions from the press for the upcoming action film “Mad Max: Fury Road.” Nuke the Fridge was there in full force to cover the event. See if you can find the site’s own Namtar pose a tough question to the director. Check it out!

As a bonus, check out the four official posters released at Comic-Con featuring Tom Hardy, Charlize Theron, Hugh Keays-Byrne and Nicholas Hoult.

Here is the synopsis for the fourth film in the Mad Max franchise.

Haunted by his turbulent past, Max Rockatansky (Tom Hardy) believes the best way to survive is to wander alone. Nevertheless, he becomes swept up with a group fleeing across the Wasteland in a War Rig driven by an elite Imperator, Furiosa (Charlize Theron.) They are escaping a Citadel tyrannized by the Immortan Joe (Hugh Keays-Byrne,) from whom something irreplaceable has been taken. Enraged, the Warlord marshals all his gangs and pursues the rebels ruthlessly in the high-octane Road War that follows.

“Mad Max: Fury Road” is scheduled for a May 15, 2015 theatrical release. The film stars Tom Hardy, Charlize Theron, Hugh Keays-Byrne, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, ZoëKravitz, Nicholas Hoult, Riley Keough, Nathan Jones, Debra Ades, Abbey Lee, Megan Gale, Courtney Eaton, Josh Helman, Angus Sampson, Coco Jack Gillies, John Howard, Melissa Jaffer, Richard Carter, Iota, Gillian Jones, Joy Smithers, Melita Jurisic and Jennifer Hagan. George Miller, Brendan McCarthy and Nick Lathouris wrote the screenplay. George Miller directs.

Sources: Nuke the Fridge, deadline