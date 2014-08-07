With over 25 million books sold worldwide, the highly popular “Outlander” has been turned into an original cable television series on STARZ, which is set to premiere this Saturday, August 9th at 9:00 p.m. Heavily promoted at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con, the series not only targets males with its science fiction time-travel element, but crosses over to appeal to women by being a romantic drama. Check out the character images below and read on after the jump!

Here is the storyline for the series.

The series follows the story of Claire Randall (Caitrionia Balfe,) a married combat nurse from 1945 who is mysteriously swept back in time to 1743, where she is immediately thrown into an unknown world where her life is threatened. When she is forced to marry Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan,) a chivalrous and romantic young Scottish warrior, a passionate relationship is ignited that tears Claire’s heart between two vastly different men in two irreconcilable lives.

During Comic-Con, STARZ showcased “Outlander” at their booth by constructing a Scottish castle with a picnic area out front and a Missing Persons handbill nailed to a tree. The flyer inquired about the whereabouts of Claire Randall. Fans lined up to see the inside of the castle, and by doing so, had a chance to win assorted prizes from persons dressed in Scottish attire. Check out the pics and watch the trailer!

“Outlander” will premiere on STARZ this Saturday, August 9th at 9:00 p.m. The series stars Caitriona Balfe, Sam Heughan, John Heffernan, Nell Hudson, Tobias Menzies, Graham McTavish, Duncan Lacroix, Gary Lewis, Lotte Verbeck, Tracey Wilkinson, Prentis Hancock, Steven Cree and Callum Mitchell. Ronald D. Moore, Ira Steven Behr, Matthew B. Roberts and Diana Gabaldon wrote the episodes. Ronald D. Moore (“Battlestar Galactica”) and Jim Kohlberg (“Trumbo”) are executive producers. Brian Kelly, Anna Foerster, Richard Clark and John Dahl directed the first season episodes.

Sources: TV Guide Magazine, STARZ, IMDb