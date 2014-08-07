Today, DC released the covers for their upcoming “LEGO” variants, to various sites. The “LEGO” variants are due out around the same time as “Lego Batman 3: Beyond Gotham,” this fall. Here’s a collection of the covers.

These variants are coming this November to these titles:

Action Comics #36

Aquaman #36

Batgirl #36

Batman #36

Batman & Robin #36

Batman/Superman #16

Catwoman #36

Detective Comics #36

Flash #36

Harley Quinn #12

Grayson #4

Green Lantern #36

Green Lantern Corps #36

JLU #6

Justice League #36

Justice League Dark #36

New Teen Titans #4

Sinestro #7

Supergirl #36

Superman #36

Superman/Wonder Woman #13

Wonder Woman #36

