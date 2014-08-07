web analytics
Today, DC released the covers for their upcoming “LEGO” variants, to various sites. The “LEGO” variants are due out around the same time as “Lego Batman 3: Beyond Gotham,” this fall. Here’s a collection of the covers.

4013657-bg_cv36_legovar_compw

 

781613

 

1407364404000-LEGO-DC-covers

 

bar36lego

 

Batman-36-lego

 

batman-superman_612x941

 

CTW_Cv36_LEGOvar_Comp

 

enhanced-buzz-wide-5297-1407428085-28

 

enhanced-buzz-wide-8124-1407428177-7

 

FLS_Cv36_LEGOvar_Comp-665x1024

 

GL_Cv36_LEGOvar_Comp-665x1024

 

HQ_Cv12_LEGOvar_Comp.0

 

 

JLU-Cv6-LEGOvar-Comp-d0079

 

JUSTLD_Cv36_LEGOvar_large

 

legodccovers0807-610a

 

legodccovers0807-610b

 

superman-wonderwoman_612x941

GRAY_Cv4_LEGOvar_Comp

 

These variants are coming this November to these titles:

Action Comics #36
Aquaman #36
Batgirl #36
Batman #36
Batman & Robin #36
Batman/Superman #16
Catwoman #36
Detective Comics #36
Flash #36
Harley Quinn #12
Grayson #4
Green Lantern #36
Green Lantern Corps #36
JLU #6
Justice League #36
Justice League Dark #36
New Teen Titans #4
Sinestro #7
Supergirl #36
Superman #36
Superman/Wonder Woman #13
Wonder Woman #36

 

