Today, DC released the covers for their upcoming “LEGO” variants, to various sites. The “LEGO” variants are due out around the same time as “Lego Batman 3: Beyond Gotham,” this fall. Here’s a collection of the covers.
These variants are coming this November to these titles:
Action Comics #36
Aquaman #36
Batgirl #36
Batman #36
Batman & Robin #36
Batman/Superman #16
Catwoman #36
Detective Comics #36
Flash #36
Harley Quinn #12
Grayson #4
Green Lantern #36
Green Lantern Corps #36
JLU #6
Justice League #36
Justice League Dark #36
New Teen Titans #4
Sinestro #7
Supergirl #36
Superman #36
Superman/Wonder Woman #13
Wonder Woman #36
