Not much is known about the Terminator reboot that is set to open in theaters next summer. What we do know is that the cast includes the return of Arnold Schwarzenegger, Emilia Clarke, Jason Clarke and Matt Smith, while Alan Taylor is directing. Even people who where given access to visit the set of the film had almost nothing to report. Today we get word of the official title of the movie.

Although for some time now the rumors were that the film was going to be called “Terminator: Genesis” via Arnold Schwarzenegger, through his Facebook page, has made the following statement and announced the title.

“Hasta la vista, baby,“ Schwarzenegger began. “I want to thank the cast and crew of Terminator Genisys for a fantastic shoot. It was challenging, it was fun, and it was rewarding. From our director to the producers, from the camera team to catering, from visual effects to hair and makeup – we couldn’t have done it without you. I can’t wait to see our finished project and I know we’ll remind the fans why they fell in love with the Terminator. On July 1, 2015, I’ll be back.”

There you have it. “Terminator: Genisys” opens in theaters on July 1, 2015.