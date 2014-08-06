It’s been about a week and a half since San Diego Comic-Con and since there was so much to cover this year, we are still bringing you Comic-Con interviews! I was lucky enough to not only sit down with the cast of “See No Evil 2” to discuss the film, but also even got to sit down for a roundtable interview with the very lovable and bubbly directors, Jen and Sylvia Soska. Yes, they are twin sisters. These woman were so much fun to interview, and you’ll see why. Read why this film will go back to the 80’s horror films and will push the boundaries. The twins were asked about how they chose to go with the horror genre and when it started: Jen: “As far back as we can remember. I feel like horror chose us, rather than the other way around. Our parents, especially my mom, loved horror movies. She had this massive Stephen King collection and she would just let us watch what she watched, and she watched horror movies.” Sylvia: “We weren’t allowed to watch anything until we were ten. The one that really broke the seal was ‘Poltergeist,’ which is horrible for children cause it’s designed to terrify children. We made it through the entire movie, cause we were like ‘if we can make it through this movie, we can watch all of those films,’ and bedtime happened…we started to freak out as children do that have been traumatized and my mom did something that completely backfired. She explained everything that we had seen. She explained directors, actors, sets, monster makers, and said it was their job to scare people. Then we said ‘whoa…it can be your job to scare people?’ Then we became gore heads. We would tell our mom ‘we want to watch ‘Hellrasier,’ it’s just art.'” Jen: “And we watched movies that were just gore, blood and guts, and be like ‘they didn’t blend the lines very good there.’ She also tricked us into being really good readers cause she would be like ‘you can’t watch any Stephen King movie until you read the book.’ So, we would sit there with our massive novel and our thesauruses and would be looking up the F-word and be like ‘I don’t know what this means.'” Q: What was your approach in making this film? Jen: “We’re 80’s brats. We loved ‘Halloween,’ ‘Hellraiser,’ ‘Friday the 13th,’ I love slasher movies. Nowadays, horror movies don’t really have that feel to it. Especially North American horror, it just follow this formula of where it’s just like, ‘okay, there’s the highest paid actor, so obviously they live til the end’ and ‘oh, didn’t catch his name, so you know he’s gonna die.’ We wanted this film to be a throwback to those 80’s films that you would watch and you would get excited…[with] theme music, costume design, masks and weapons.” Sylvia: “And even like classic slashers, before they sub-genres everything and be like ‘well a slasher has to be A, B and C,’ it’s like, no, a slasher can still be creative. So, we took a lot of the conventional roles and totally threw them out. We like to think of ourselves as the fangirl directors, we make movies with stuff that we would be excited to see. Thinking that well, I’m excited to see this, hopefully other people would. It’s our first scary movie, so we were like ‘Oh my God, let’s scare the sh** out of ourselves!” Jen: “It’s a whole range of emotions. You’ll love, you’ll cry…if you’re cool. If you don’t cry, you’re a little too tough for my blood. This one has got at least three crying moments, like my mom is going to be upset at three things definitely. But we will answer for that later. Sylvia: “We’ll just be like ‘well…mom, it’s your fault.” Q: Was it important to you that this stands alone as a sequel or do you want it to be really, really attached to the first film? Jen: “We wanted to build on what was already in the first film. I feel that Jacob Goodnight, should have been up there with characters like Michael Myers, Jason, Freddy and Pinhead. I feel the first film fell a little short of accomplishing that and I feel that this film, definitely puts him on par with those other film horror icons. I can’t tell you all of the reasons why, but there’s a lot of reasons why.” (Includes a sinister smirk) Sylvia: When we found out we found out we were going to direct a movie with Kane, we freaked out! We had all these really crazy ideas, like we could really push the boundaries, we can really make this scary, we can really develop this character in a weird and different way.” Jen: “It was so important to us to develop the difference between Glenn Jacobs, Kane and Jacob Goodnight because everyone knows Glenn Jacobs and everyone knows Kane, and Jacob Goodnight had to be his complete own, individual guy.” The question I then asked was, how hard was it to separate Kane from Jacob Goodnight? Sylvia: “It’s difficult because Kane has been being Kane of seventeen years. Everybody knows him. It became this thing that we obsessed over but from look…scenes…and even theme music, he is totally Jacob Goodnight in a way that no one seen him before. We were really happy with the result but we went f***ing nuts over it.” (Laughs). Jen: “There are some total WWE fan moments in there. I can’t say what, but if you’re a WWE fan (and everyone in the universe should be) there’s moments that you’ll be like ‘Oh! The twins did this in the movie because they love that.’ ‘Did they seriously? Lol.’ Q: Where there any favorite moments while directing? Sylvia: “We had our very good friend, Katharine Isabelle, who we worked together with when we did ‘American Mary,’ come back to play a girl named Tamara in this film. We always say that she’s like our Johnny Depp. The stuff that she pulled off in this, it’s a character that she’s really never gotten to play before cause a person who’s stunningly attractive as her, it’s like ‘oh! She can only be this.’ With us, it’s like, well what if she’s a character, somebody that you really recognize in the movie? And there’s few moments where we just took the piss out of each other cause we torchered her.” Jen: “I think my favorite scene in the movie is a scene when we created that is the expositional dialogue scene. In sequels, I hate that when they are so deliberate and you know ‘oh, this is for the people that didn’t watch the first one,’ this scene turns out to be the best scene in the film because you don’t even notice that she’s catching you up with what happened in the last one. When you see the scene, there’s no doubt that that’s the ‘oh my God, the twins did not just do that scene.” Q: What are some of your more recent influences? Jen: “Joss Whedon. Joss Whedon is one of my biggest influences and it’s funny saying that he’s a comic book director and writer. I started watching ‘Roseanne’ back when he was a story editor and this blonde girl named ‘Buffy’ come out and she was our age. She made me feel strong and powerful. Joss Whedon loves to make characters that are unconventional and cosplayable. That’s always our goal too. I always try to fight to do that, especially when we go into wardrobe. I’m like ‘no, no, he can’t wear this. He has to wear something that people are going to want to wear.’ If we do it right, people are going to want to dress like that. They said that with ‘American Mary.’ How many girls have walked around with lingerie with little plastic aprons since then?” Sylvia: “Dudes too! They pull it off! The twins even came up with a drinking game for the film. Here’s the rules for the “See No Evil 2” drinking game. Every time Jacob Goodnight breaks something: Take a shot. Every time the say “Jacob”: Take a drink. Every time they say “Goodnight”: Take a drink When the name Jacob Goodnight is said: You finish your drink. They said you’ll be drunk in like the first ten minutes! The Soska twins are definitely some fun characters to be around and I’m sure some of their character will show in the film. Especially, Sylvia, she is like the real life Harley Quinn. I mean that has a total compliment. “See No Evil 2” will be available on VOD and Digital HDOctober 17th, and you can get it on DVD/Blu-ray October 21. The film stars WWE superstar Kane, Danielle Harris, Kaj-Erik Eriksen, and Katharine Isabelle. http://youtu.be/_mNVk_k4-5g Here’s the official synopsis courtesy of WWE/Lionsgate: Jacob Goodnight (WWE superstar “Kane”) fell to his apparent demise from high atop the Blackwell Hotel in See No Evil, and this terrifying sequel picks up where the last one left off. With Jacob’s body lying on a cold sub-basement slab in the city morgue, Amy (Danielle Harris), a mortician, is surprised when a group of friends pay her a late-night visit for her birthday. But the surprise soon turns deadly when the psychopath everyone believed to be dead sets-out on a horrific killing spree, and Amy and her friends must do whatever it takes to survive.